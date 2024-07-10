U.S. Intelligence Eyes Russian Influence on 2024 Elections
The United States has not observed any country's plans to disrupt the 2024 elections but noted Russian efforts to influence voter groups and criticize certain politicians. U.S. intelligence also indicates that China is not planning to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.
Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2024 00:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has not monitored plans by any country to 'degrade or disrupt' the U.S. ability to hold 2024 elections, but has seen Russia begin trying to influence some voter groups and 'denigrate specific' politicians, a U.S. intelligence official said on Tuesday.
Briefing reporters on U.S. election security on condition of anonymity, the official also said China is not planning to influence the outcome of 2024 presidential election.
