Historic Milestone: PM Narendra Modi's Austria Visit to Strengthen Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Austria for a historic two-day visit, the first by an Indian leader in over 40 years. The visit aims to deepen bilateral relations and explore cooperation on geopolitical challenges. Modi will meet Austrian leaders, address business communities, and engage with the Indian diaspora.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Austria on Tuesday, marking the first visit by an Indian leader to the country in over 40 years. The two-day visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and explore cooperation on pressing geopolitical challenges.
Modi was welcomed by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg at the airport. In a post on X, Modi highlighted the shared values and commitment to a better planet that connect India and Austria. He expressed anticipation for various programs in Austria, including talks with Chancellor Karl Nehammer and interactions with the Indian community.
The visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Austria. Modi will also address business leaders and hold discussions with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. The visit is expected to add renewed momentum to India-Austria relations, focusing on democracy, freedom, and the rule of law as foundational principles.
