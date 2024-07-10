Top US Domestic Headlines of the Day
This summary highlights major recent events in US domestic news, covering the death of former senator James Inhofe, new allegations against Harvey Weinstein, power outages in Texas, international meetings by Trump’s adviser, Alec Baldwin's ongoing trial, Democratic party divisions over Biden, Yellen's defense of Biden, Biden's NATO speech, Senator Menendez's defense, and Hunter Biden's gun retrial withdrawal.
A wave of recent events paints a vivid picture of the current US news landscape. Oklahoma Republican and long-serving senator, James Inhofe, known for his conservative stances, passed away at 89 from a stroke, his family confirmed.
In other news, prosecutors are pursuing fresh charges against Harvey Weinstein for 'additional violent sexual assaults' yet to be specified, hinting at further legal troubles for the former film producer.
Simultaneously, a harsh heatwave struck Texas, leaving millions without power, and Canada is on alert for potential wildfires. This weather event crowns a series of national distress signals.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
