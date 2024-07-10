Senator Bennet Raises Concerns Over Biden's 2024 Re-election Chances

Democratic U.S. Senator Michael Bennet from Colorado told CNN on Tuesday he believes Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden faces significant challenges in the 2024 elections against former Republican President Donald Trump.

Bennet warned, saying, "Donald Trump is on track I think to win this election, and maybe win it by a landslide." However, Bennet refrained from calling on Biden to withdraw from the race.

Democrats in Congress are struggling with whether to support Biden's re-election bid as concerns about his health and public performance persist. Some House Democrats have urged Biden to step aside, although no Senate Democrats have done so. Biden, however, remains firm on running, despite low approval ratings and recent debate setbacks.

