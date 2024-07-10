White House Disputes Parkinson's Rumors About President Biden

The White House has rebutted rumors that President Joe Biden is being treated for Parkinson's, emphasizing his dedication to serving a full second term if reelected.

'Yes,' affirmed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, when questioned about Biden's intentions to complete his term. She noted that comprehensive physical exams carried out over the past three years, including one just four months ago, aligned with the transparency practices of previous administrations.

President Biden's age and mental fitness have come under scrutiny in the US presidential race, particularly after a poor debate performance last month. Both Biden, 81, and his Republican rival, Donald Trump, 78, have faced questions regarding their age. Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Biden's physician, refuted claims linking frequent visits from a neurology consultant to any serious health concerns.

