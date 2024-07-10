Left Menu

Donald Trump Takes Aim at Kamala Harris, Questions Competence and Labels Her Biden's 'Insurance Policy'

Former US President Donald Trump criticized Vice President Kamala Harris, questioning her competence and terming her as an 'insurance policy' for President Joe Biden. Amid Democratic debates about Biden's candidacy, Trump highlighted Harris’s purported inefficacies in border security and deterrence of Russian aggression, accusing her of socialism.

Updated: 10-07-2024 10:44 IST
Former US President Donald Trump has publicly criticized Vice President Kamala Harris, questioning her competence and describing her as an 'insurance policy' for President Joe Biden.

The criticism follows internal Democratic discussions about President Biden's potential candidacy in the upcoming November 5 presidential election. Trump referenced Biden's faltering performance in a past debate, using it to further his claims.

"Whatever else can be said about crooked Joe Biden, you have to give him credit for one brilliant decision. He picked Kamala Harris as his vice president. No, it was brilliant. Because it was an insurance policy," Trump stated at a rally in Florida, targeting Harris's qualifications and role.

He went on to criticize Harris's handling of U.S. border security and her efforts to deter Russian aggression in Ukraine. He accused her of neglect and failure in both responsibilities, alleging that the current administration has lost track of 150,000 children at the border.

Trump, 78, did not stop there, also accusing Harris of advancing socialism, which he said would not be accepted by the people of Florida. He further alleged a cover-up by the Democratic establishment regarding Biden's cognitive abilities.

"Joe, Kamala and the entire Democrat establishment have been caught red-handed in the thick of the biggest scandal and the biggest cover-up… It's the biggest cover-up in political history," claimed Trump.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

