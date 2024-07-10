Left Menu

Rajnath Singh: A Stalwart of Indian Politics Celebrates 73rd Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his birthday greetings to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, praising his hard work and dedication. Singh, a senior BJP leader, turned 73. He has played a key role in enhancing India's defence and is respected for his wisdom in political circles. Singh currently represents Lucknow in the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:47 IST
Rajnath Singh: A Stalwart of Indian Politics Celebrates 73rd Birthday
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, commending his commitment and hard work. Singh, a senior leader within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, celebrated his 73rd birthday.

Modi, in a message on X, referred to Singh as a valued Cabinet colleague who has earned widespread respect for his wisdom. Highlighting Singh's dedication, Modi noted that the Defence Minister has significantly contributed to strengthening India's defence capabilities and advancing the nation towards self-reliance in the sector. The Prime Minister also prayed for Singh's long and healthy life.

Born in Uttar Pradesh, Rajnath Singh began his political journey as a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the RSS. He steadily rose through the BJP's ranks and has often been key in reaching out to other political parties to forge consensus on various issues. Singh currently serves as the Lok Sabha representative for Lucknow.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024