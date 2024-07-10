Rajnath Singh: A Stalwart of Indian Politics Celebrates 73rd Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, commending his commitment and hard work. Singh, a senior leader within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, celebrated his 73rd birthday.

Modi, in a message on X, referred to Singh as a valued Cabinet colleague who has earned widespread respect for his wisdom. Highlighting Singh's dedication, Modi noted that the Defence Minister has significantly contributed to strengthening India's defence capabilities and advancing the nation towards self-reliance in the sector. The Prime Minister also prayed for Singh's long and healthy life.

Born in Uttar Pradesh, Rajnath Singh began his political journey as a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the RSS. He steadily rose through the BJP's ranks and has often been key in reaching out to other political parties to forge consensus on various issues. Singh currently serves as the Lok Sabha representative for Lucknow.

