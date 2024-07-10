Left Menu

Modi Seeks to Strengthen India-Austria Ties in Landmark Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to enhance the bilateral partnership. Modi's visit is the first by an Indian PM to Austria in over 40 years. Both leaders discussed economic and political cooperation, with Modi also engaging in cultural interactions. Artists welcomed Modi with 'Vande Mataram'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:01 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Austria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday engaged in talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to explore the full potential of their bilateral partnership.

Modi, who arrived in Vienna from Moscow on Tuesday evening, received a ceremonial Guard of Honour before holding discussions at the Federal Chancellery. The two leaders also participated in a private engagement.

This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in over 40 years, the last being Indira Gandhi in 1983. Both nations aim to deepen cooperation on various geopolitical challenges. Modi's visit was culturally highlighted by a rendition of 'Vande Mataram' by Austrian artists led by Vijay Upadhyaya.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

