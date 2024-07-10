Left Menu

Biden and NATO Leaders to Unveil New Aid for War-Torn Ukraine at Washington Summit

U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO leaders will announce new aid for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Washington. Discussions will also address global security issues, including the Israel-Gaza conflict and alliances among Russia, Iran, China, and North Korea. The summit's outcome could impact U.S. elections and future support for NATO.

Updated: 10-07-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:32 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO leaders are set to announce new aid for war-torn Ukraine during their annual summit in Washington on Wednesday.

Biden, 81, after dealing with questions about his fitness for office, hopes to make a strong comeback by hosting allied leaders. Amidst a robust speech declaring NATO's ever-increasing strength, he along with other NATO officials will focus on challenging issues, notably the prolonged standoff between the West and Russia over Ukraine.

The summit offers an opportunity to address other global security concerns, including the Israel-Gaza conflict and growing ties between Russia, Iran, China, and North Korea. The upcoming U.S. elections could influence future Washington's support for Ukraine and NATO, with Republican candidate Donald Trump questioning current aid levels. Additionally, Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet, highlighting their key trans-Atlantic alliance.

Moreover, discussions will cover Ukraine's prolonged conflict, with Ukraine seeking more weapons and security guarantees from NATO. Despite some members pushing stronger commitments towards integrating Ukraine, the quick inclusion into NATO remains uncertain. The summit will commemorate NATO's 75th anniversary with further aid announcements imminent.

