Maharashtra Legislature in Turmoil Over Maratha Reservation Boycott

The Maharashtra legislature faced significant disruptions as opposition parties boycotted a crucial all-party meeting convened by the chief minister to discuss the Maratha reservation issue. Tensions boiled over leading to the adjournment of both the legislative assembly and council, with accusations and counter-accusations exchanged between the ruling and opposition members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Both houses of Maharashtra legislature witnessed uproar on Wednesday as the opposition boycotted an all-party meeting convened earlier by the Chief Minister on the Maratha reservation issue, leading to an early adjournment of the legislative assembly and council.

The all-party meeting, held on Tuesday evening, was boycotted by members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, who accused the government of excluding them from key discussions. In the Lower House, presiding officer Sanjay Shirsat hastily conducted the day's business, including passing supplementary and budgetary demands, an appropriation bill, and a tax-related amendment bill before adjourning the assembly.

The issue was raised by BJP's Ameet Satam, who accused the opposition of politicizing the matter and challenged them to clarify their stance on whether Marathas should receive reservations from the OBC quota. Amid the chaos, Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe adjourned the houses multiple times.

