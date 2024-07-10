EU Extends Roaming Agreement with Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
The European Commission has announced a one-year extension of the roaming agreement between the EU and Ukraine. This allows Ukrainian refugees to stay connected across borders, a crucial service during times of war. The extension marks the fifth time the voluntary agreement has been renewed.
The European Commission on Wednesday announced a one-year extension of the roaming agreement between the European Union and Ukraine, ensuring continued connectivity for Ukrainian refugees.
'In times of war, a phone line is a lifeline, connecting people who sought refuge in Europe to those who stayed on the front,' European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen stated on social media platform X.
This marks the fifth extension of the voluntary agreement between 22 European and seven Ukrainian telecommunications operators, highlighting the importance of staying connected during crises.
