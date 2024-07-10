Left Menu

EU Extends Roaming Agreement with Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

The European Commission has announced a one-year extension of the roaming agreement between the EU and Ukraine. This allows Ukrainian refugees to stay connected across borders, a crucial service during times of war. The extension marks the fifth time the voluntary agreement has been renewed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:03 IST
EU Extends Roaming Agreement with Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission on Wednesday announced a one-year extension of the roaming agreement between the European Union and Ukraine, ensuring continued connectivity for Ukrainian refugees.

'In times of war, a phone line is a lifeline, connecting people who sought refuge in Europe to those who stayed on the front,' European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen stated on social media platform X.

This marks the fifth extension of the voluntary agreement between 22 European and seven Ukrainian telecommunications operators, highlighting the importance of staying connected during crises.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Language Translation: The New English-Azerbaijani Parallel Corpus Initiative

SLICE-100K: A Comprehensive Resource for the Future of 3D Printing and AI Integration

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024