Karnataka Cabinet to Decide on Renaming Ramanagara District to 'Bengaluru South'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah revealed on Wednesday that the State Cabinet will soon deliberate on the proposal to rename Ramanagara district as 'Bengaluru South.' The plan, which requires Cabinet approval, has been fueled by local leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who argue that residents identify more with Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah mentioned that the renaming proposal is backed by a memorandum submitted to him, emphasizing that Ramanagara town, located roughly 50 kilometers from Bengaluru, would retain its role as the district headquarters.

However, the initiative has not been without controversy. JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy criticized the plan, suggesting he would overturn it if he regains the Chief Minister post. Kumaraswamy insinuated that the move is aimed at seizing real estate opportunities. In response, Siddaramaiah dismissed these claims, questioning the political viability of Kumaraswamy's return to power.

