Norway Pledges F-16 Fighter Jets to Aid Ukraine Defense

Norway has announced the donation of six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, set for delivery in 2024. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere made the announcement during the NATO summit in Washington, as reported by Verdens Gang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:21 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Norway will donate six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, according to a report by daily Verdens Gang (VG). Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere revealed the plan during the NATO summit held in Washington.

The deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2024, Stoere stated in his announcement, as cited by VG. The donation aims to bolster Ukraine's defensive capabilities amid ongoing regional tensions.

This move underscores Norway's commitment to supporting Ukraine and enhancing NATO's collective defense posture.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

