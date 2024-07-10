Norway Pledges F-16 Fighter Jets to Aid Ukraine Defense

Norway will donate six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, according to a report by daily Verdens Gang (VG). Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere revealed the plan during the NATO summit held in Washington.

The deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2024, Stoere stated in his announcement, as cited by VG. The donation aims to bolster Ukraine's defensive capabilities amid ongoing regional tensions.

This move underscores Norway's commitment to supporting Ukraine and enhancing NATO's collective defense posture.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)