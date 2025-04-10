Left Menu

Australia Boosts Philippine Maritime Security with Advanced Drone Donation

Australia's provision of 20 advanced drones to the Philippines highlights Manila's need for enhanced maritime domain awareness amid rising tensions in the South China Sea. The donation, valued at 34 million pesos, signifies increased cooperation to modernize the Philippine coastguard amid regional challenges posed by China's territorial claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 16:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a significant move to bolster maritime security, Australia has donated 20 advanced drones to the Philippines, amid escalating tensions in the South China Sea. The contribution underscores Manila's urgent need to enhance its maritime domain awareness, following a near-collision between Philippine and Chinese coastguard ships.

During a ceremony in Bataan, Australia's ambassador to Manila, Hae Kyong Yu, emphasized the strategic collaboration embodied by the unmanned aerial systems worth 34 million pesos (USD 592,000). This gesture highlights Australia's commitment to civil maritime cooperation with the Philippines, complementing existing initiatives such as vessel enhancements and operational training.

Chris Gardiner, CEO of the Institute for Regional Security, underlined the importance of uncrewed systems in modern warfare, in light of China's assertive territorial claims. While Australia has no territorial disputes with China, its growing presence in the Indo-Pacific reflects its dedication to regional security and countering Beijing's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

