Australia Boosts Philippine Maritime Security with Advanced Drone Donation

In a significant move to bolster maritime security, Australia has donated 20 advanced drones to the Philippines, amid escalating tensions in the South China Sea. The contribution underscores Manila's urgent need to enhance its maritime domain awareness, following a near-collision between Philippine and Chinese coastguard ships.

During a ceremony in Bataan, Australia's ambassador to Manila, Hae Kyong Yu, emphasized the strategic collaboration embodied by the unmanned aerial systems worth 34 million pesos (USD 592,000). This gesture highlights Australia's commitment to civil maritime cooperation with the Philippines, complementing existing initiatives such as vessel enhancements and operational training.

Chris Gardiner, CEO of the Institute for Regional Security, underlined the importance of uncrewed systems in modern warfare, in light of China's assertive territorial claims. While Australia has no territorial disputes with China, its growing presence in the Indo-Pacific reflects its dedication to regional security and countering Beijing's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)