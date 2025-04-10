High Stakes in Washington: GOP Budget Battle Reaches Critical Point

In a high-stakes political maneuvering, House Republicans, under pressure from President Donald Trump, rushed to secure approval for their budget framework on Wednesday. Among the priorities are tax breaks and spending cuts, deemed crucial by conservative GOP holdouts who seek more substantial cuts.

Speaker Mike Johnson faced challenges as he sought to unite Republicans, warning against defying Trump's agenda. Despite Trump's call for compliance, conservative Republicans resisted, urging deeper cuts. Key meetings followed, both within the House and with Senate GOP leaders, as Johnson aimed to advance the resolution by a looming deadline.

As Trump's tariff policies added economic uncertainty, Republican lawmakers expressed concerns over potential soaring deficits. Democrats criticized the proposed budget, arguing it harms federal programs like Medicaid. The GOP faces a tough process, requiring House-Senate reconciliation before finalizing the budget amidst ongoing trade war tensions.

