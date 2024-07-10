Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Over Nationwide Unemployment Crisis

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Wednesday criticized the BJP government, alleging that its 'anti-education mindset' has left the youth of the nation completely demoralized due to rampant unemployment. According to Gandhi, the future of young people in the country is now in 'limbo.'

Gandhi's remarks were prompted by a media report indicating that the salaries of engineers graduating from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in 2024 have declined due to a significant slowdown in hiring practices. 'The ill-effects of the economic slowdown are now hitting the country's most prestigious institutions like IITs,' he stated.

Highlighting the statistics, Gandhi claimed that 19% of students did not secure campus placements in 2022, a figure that has doubled to 38% this year. He further elaborated on the financial burdens faced by students and their families in securing professional education. Gandhi called on the Modi government to provide a plan to alleviate this crisis and vowed that the opposition would continue to advocate for the youth.

