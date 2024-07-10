Left Menu

ED Indicts Kejriwal in Rs 100 Crore Delhi Excise Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of being the key conspirator in a Rs 100 crore excise policy scam. The charge sheet alleges that Kejriwal utilized proceeds from kickbacks for personal expenses and election campaigns. The AAP has dismissed the claims as a political conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:12 IST
ED Indicts Kejriwal in Rs 100 Crore Delhi Excise Scam
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken a significant step by filing a charge sheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of direct involvement in the Rs 100 crore excise policy scam. According to the ED, Kejriwal utilized some of the alleged kickbacks for his stay in a luxury hotel in Goa and other personal expenditures.

The ED's charge sheet, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), paints Kejriwal as the kingpin in a conspiracy involving ministers of the Delhi government and AAP leaders. It alleges that he mingled the proceeds of crime with government funds and misused them for party campaigns, especially during the Goa Assembly elections.

The AAP has strongly refuted the allegations, labeling the ED's action as a political conspiracy orchestrated by the BJP-led central government. The court has issued a production warrant for Kejriwal, and the case seems poised to unravel more political drama in the coming days.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024