ED Indicts Kejriwal in Rs 100 Crore Delhi Excise Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken a significant step by filing a charge sheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of direct involvement in the Rs 100 crore excise policy scam. According to the ED, Kejriwal utilized some of the alleged kickbacks for his stay in a luxury hotel in Goa and other personal expenditures.

The ED's charge sheet, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), paints Kejriwal as the kingpin in a conspiracy involving ministers of the Delhi government and AAP leaders. It alleges that he mingled the proceeds of crime with government funds and misused them for party campaigns, especially during the Goa Assembly elections.

The AAP has strongly refuted the allegations, labeling the ED's action as a political conspiracy orchestrated by the BJP-led central government. The court has issued a production warrant for Kejriwal, and the case seems poised to unravel more political drama in the coming days.

