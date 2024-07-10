Left Menu

Israel Intensifies Gaza Offensive Amidst Cease-Fire Negotiations

The Israeli military has urged Palestinians to leave Gaza City amid intensified offensives, resulting in numerous casualties. Concurrently, U.S., Egyptian, and Qatari mediators are negotiating a cease-fire with Hamas. Despite severe bombings and humanitarian challenges, cease-fire discussions continue, though significant obstacles remain unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:45 IST
Israel Intensifies Gaza Offensive Amidst Cease-Fire Negotiations
AI Generated Representative Image

The Israeli military has urged Palestinians to evacuate Gaza City and move south amidst escalating offensives in the region. This comes as U.S., Egyptian, and Qatari mediators convene with Israeli officials in Doha to negotiate a long-sought cease-fire with Hamas.

Heavy Israeli strikes have targeted various parts of Gaza, causing extensive casualties. Recent bombardments have killed numerous civilians, including women and children, prompting a humanitarian crisis. The strikes are reportedly aimed at Hamas militants, but often result in significant civilian losses.

Amid these events, cease-fire negotiations remain fraught with challenges. Despite Hamas conceding on certain demands, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on the complete elimination of Hamas as a prerequisite. As international mediators continue their efforts, the situation on the ground remains dire with displaced Palestinians facing extreme hardships.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024