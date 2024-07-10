Israel Intensifies Gaza Offensive Amidst Cease-Fire Negotiations

The Israeli military has urged Palestinians to evacuate Gaza City and move south amidst escalating offensives in the region. This comes as U.S., Egyptian, and Qatari mediators convene with Israeli officials in Doha to negotiate a long-sought cease-fire with Hamas.

Heavy Israeli strikes have targeted various parts of Gaza, causing extensive casualties. Recent bombardments have killed numerous civilians, including women and children, prompting a humanitarian crisis. The strikes are reportedly aimed at Hamas militants, but often result in significant civilian losses.

Amid these events, cease-fire negotiations remain fraught with challenges. Despite Hamas conceding on certain demands, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on the complete elimination of Hamas as a prerequisite. As international mediators continue their efforts, the situation on the ground remains dire with displaced Palestinians facing extreme hardships.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)