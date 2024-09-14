PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief for Gujarat Drowning Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the families of eight individuals who tragically drowned in the Meshwo river in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district.

The victims, all from Vasna Sogthi village, were bathing in the Meshwo river during the Ganesh idol immersion ceremony on Friday evening.

Expressing his condolences on X, the Prime Minister wrote, ''Deeply saddened by the news of the loss of lives in the drowning incident in Dehgam taluk of Gujarat. My condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones in this tragedy. May God grant peace to the departed souls.'' Additionally, PM Modi announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin and Rs 50,000 to the injured, as shared by the PMO on social media.

A mass funeral was held on Saturday in Vasna Sogthi village, attended by Dehgam MLA Balrajsinh Chauhan, MP Hasmukh Patel, along with other political leaders and government officials.

