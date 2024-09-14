Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Critiques PM Modi on Security and Dynastic Politics in Jammu and Kashmir

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for focusing on dynastic politics rather than the deteriorating security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah highlighted the BJP's alliances with regional parties and questioned Modi's silence on recent military casualties in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-09-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 15:55 IST
Omar Abdullah Critiques PM Modi on Security and Dynastic Politics in Jammu and Kashmir
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, urging him to focus on the deteriorating security situation in Jammu and Kashmir rather than dynastic politics.

While addressing a rally in Doda district, Modi claimed political dynasties had hampered progress in the region, but Abdullah countered by noting BJP's alliances with such parties when convenient. He also highlighted Modi's silence on the death of two army soldiers in Kishtawar.

Abdullah recalled that the revocation of Article 370 was supposed to end violence in Kashmir, yet encounters persist five years later. He argued that BJP's stance on regional parties fluctuates based on political needs, evidenced by past alliances with the PDP and NC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024