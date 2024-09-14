Omar Abdullah Critiques PM Modi on Security and Dynastic Politics in Jammu and Kashmir

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, urging him to focus on the deteriorating security situation in Jammu and Kashmir rather than dynastic politics.

While addressing a rally in Doda district, Modi claimed political dynasties had hampered progress in the region, but Abdullah countered by noting BJP's alliances with such parties when convenient. He also highlighted Modi's silence on the death of two army soldiers in Kishtawar.

Abdullah recalled that the revocation of Article 370 was supposed to end violence in Kashmir, yet encounters persist five years later. He argued that BJP's stance on regional parties fluctuates based on political needs, evidenced by past alliances with the PDP and NC.

