PM Modi Rallies in Doda: BJP's Stand Against Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Doda for election campaigning, presenting Shagun Parihar, a victim of terrorism, as a BJP candidate to underscore the party's commitment to eradicating terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted plans to boost tourism and film-making in the region while criticizing opposition parties’ stance on Article 370.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rallied in Doda district on Saturday, emphasizing the BJP's resolute stand against terrorism by introducing Shagun Parihar, a terror victim, as a party candidate. This move is meant to reflect the party's determination to eradicate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.
Joining the BJP's election campaign, PM Modi asserted the party's vision to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a haven for tourists and a hub for international film shooting. He congratulated Shagun Parihar (29), who is contesting from Kishtwar constituency after her father and uncle were murdered by terrorists in November 2018. Other BJP candidates from the region were also present, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
PM Modi openly criticized the manifestos of NC, Congress, and PDP, warning that their plans to restore Article 370 would be detrimental to the region's stability and future. He urged the voters to consider the consequences and support the BJP in its mission to bring peace and prosperity to Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
