Mamata Banerjee to Meet Junior Doctors Amid Escalating Tensions

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet with 15 junior doctors at her residence today at 6 pm to address ongoing protests over safety and working conditions. This follows her visit to the protest site and assurances to fulfill the doctors' demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 18:06 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to meet with a delegation of 15 junior doctors at her residence today at 6 pm. The scheduled meeting aims to address the doctors' ongoing protests regarding safety and working conditions.

Earlier, Banerjee visited the protest site in front of Swasthya Bhaban, where she promised the doctors that she would take steps to meet their demands. She expressed distress over the situation, asking the medics to return to work as infrastructure and security improvements were already underway.

In a simultaneous effort to ensure security, Kolkata Police have installed CCTV cameras at the protest site and nearby areas. Despite a Supreme Court deadline for them to resume duty, the junior doctors continue to demand justice and better safety measures. The doctors previously voiced their dissatisfaction over the government's refusal to live telecast meetings and restrictions on electronic gadgets in meeting halls. Their protests intensified after the tragic rape and murder of a postgraduate student on August 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

