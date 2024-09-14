Left Menu

Rajasthan Set for Economic Boost: Deputy CM Praises Successful Foreign Visits by Chief Minister

Deputy CM Diya Kumari lauded Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's visits to Japan and South Korea, highlighting their significance for the upcoming 'Rising Rajasthan Investor Meet'. The trips resulted in meaningful MoUs, promising substantial investments and employment opportunities, especially in tourism, industrialization, and manufacturing sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 18:30 IST
Diya on CM's visit to Japan and South Korea . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Diya Kumari, announced on Saturday that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's visits to Japan and South Korea were highly successful. She indicated that Sharma is scheduled to return to Jaipur today, noting the importance of these trips ahead of the emerging 'Rising Rajasthan Investor Meet'.

Kumari elaborated, 'The investor meet will secure vital investments for the state's development and create employment opportunities for the people of Rajasthan.' She also pointed to strong potential for significant investments in the tourism sector, which would enhance the state's economy.

In addition to the anticipated Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to be signed, the government is focused on their prompt implementation. Speaking to ANI, the Finance Minister remarked, 'The Chief Minister's meetings in Japan and South Korea resulted in several MoUs with top company representatives. The December investor summit will not only attract investments but also generate employment opportunities.'

Kumari stated, 'Sectors such as tourism will receive an uplift, while industrialisation and manufacturing in Rajasthan will also gain momentum. We are appreciative of the CM's proactive steps in his first year, and we eagerly look forward to the investor meet.' She concluded that Bhajan Lal Sharma is expected in Jaipur later today after wrapping up his visit. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

