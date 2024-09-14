Algeria's Tebboune Clinches Second Term Amid Controversy

Algeria's constitutional court confirmed on Saturday that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune secured a second term with a decisive 84.30% of the vote in the election held on September 7, according to state media.

The final voter turnout reached 46.10%, as reported by the state. Rival candidate Abdelaali Hassani Cherif had previously alleged irregularities in the vote count.

Backed by the military, Tebboune faced minimal opposition from Hassani Cherif, a moderate Islamist, and Youcef Aouchiche, a moderate secularist. Hassani Cherif received 9.56% of the vote, while Aouchiche secured 6.14%, state media reported.

