Algeria's Tebboune Clinches Second Term Amid Controversy

Algeria’s constitutional court confirmed that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune secured a second term with 84.30% of the vote in the September 7 election. The final voter turnout was 46.10%. Rival candidate Abdelaali Hassani Cherif had alleged voting irregularities. Hassani Cherif received 9.56% of the vote, while Youcef Aouchiche got 6.14%.

Updated: 14-09-2024 18:31 IST
Algeria's constitutional court confirmed on Saturday that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune secured a second term with a decisive 84.30% of the vote in the election held on September 7, according to state media.

The final voter turnout reached 46.10%, as reported by the state. Rival candidate Abdelaali Hassani Cherif had previously alleged irregularities in the vote count.

Backed by the military, Tebboune faced minimal opposition from Hassani Cherif, a moderate Islamist, and Youcef Aouchiche, a moderate secularist. Hassani Cherif received 9.56% of the vote, while Aouchiche secured 6.14%, state media reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

