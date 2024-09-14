Congress Workers Demand Arrest Over Hacked Social Media Post

Left Menu

Hundreds of Congress workers, led by district president Gautam Awana, protested at Surajpur district collectorate demanding the arrest of those responsible for an 'indecent' social media post against party leader Rahul Gandhi. They threatened to take to the streets if swift action isn't taken.

Updated: 14-09-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of Congress workers, spearheaded by Kisan Morcha district president Gautam Awana, converged at the Surajpur district collectorate on Saturday, calling for the apprehension of individuals behind an 'indecent' social media post against Rahul Gandhi, made from the official X handle of Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

Congress workers engaged with the additional district magistrate (Finance and Revenue) concerning the objectionable post.

Awana warned that without immediate action, Congress supporters would resort to street protests.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Assistant Director (Information), Sunil Kumar Kanaujia, filed a report on September 13 at Sector 20 police station, noting that unknown cybercriminals had hacked the district's official 'X' account.

The hacked account was allegedly used to make derogatory political statements, which prompted the filing of a case under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

A special investigation team has since been established to probe the matter further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

