Trivedi Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Journalist Assault in US

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday criticized Rahul Gandhi following an incident where an Indian journalist was allegedly assaulted by Congress workers during Gandhi's visit to the United States. Trivedi questioned whose orders permitted the behavior and suggested it revealed the Congress party's 'true mindset'.

'During Rahul Gandhi's visit to the US, a journalist was assaulted, his phone was confiscated, and his interview was forcibly deleted. This shows the real mentality of the Congress. Rahul Gandhi travels abroad after every parliamentary session, makes anti-India statements, and meets individuals with anti-India agendas,' Trivedi stated. He further challenged Gandhi on whether the attack was provoked by a question regarding Bangladeshi Hindus.

Media reports indicated that the journalist, affiliated with an Indian news channel, faced manhandling by Congress workers in Dallas while interviewing the Indian Overseas Congress chief, shortly before Rahul Gandhi's arrival in the US for a three-day visit. During his visit, Gandhi discussed scrapping the reservation system in India and highlighted the need for a caste census, citing inadequate representation of OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis in key sectors.

