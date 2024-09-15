Kejriwal to Resign, Seeks Early Polls and 'Certificate of Honesty'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his intention to resign within two days and call for early elections. Following his release from Tihar Jail, Kejriwal stated he would only return as CM if the people validate his honesty, calling it his 'agnipariksha'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 12:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that he will resign in two days and will demand early elections in the capital. He emphasized that he will only return to the CM's chair if the people provide him a ''certificate of honesty''.
Kejriwal made this declaration after being released on bail from Tihar Jail on Friday, where he was held in connection with the excise policy corruption case.
''I am ready to face the 'agnipariksha' after coming out of jail. I will assume the chief minister's role and Manish Sisodia will be my deputy, only when the public affirms that we are honest,'' Kejriwal asserted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
