Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Vows Resignation and Early Polls Demand

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his intention to resign and demand early elections in Delhi. Released on bail from Tihar jail, Kejriwal emphasized his commitment to honesty and declared he would resume his post only when certified by the public. He challenged the BJP's integrity, asserting AAP's pledge to provide good governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:01 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday his intention to resign within two days and demand early elections in Delhi, pledging not to return to the CM's chair until the public certifies his honesty.

Kejriwal, who was recently released on bail from Tihar jail in the excise policy graft case, revealed that a meeting with AAP MLAs and the appointment of a new party leader to take over as chief minister would take place soon.

He called for Delhi elections to be held in November, alongside Maharashtra's, asserting that he would only resume the CM's position once the public affirms his integrity. Kejriwal criticized the BJP for attempting to smear his reputation, reaffirming AAP's stand against corruption and its commitment to providing quality services like education and free electricity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

