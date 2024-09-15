Left Menu

Jordan's Prime Minister Resigns Following Elections

Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh resigned shortly after parliamentary elections. Jaafar Hassan, currently head of King Abdullah's office, is expected to succeed him. Khasawneh, a veteran diplomat and palace advisor, served for nearly four years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:31 IST
Jordan's Prime Minister Resigns Following Elections
Bisher Khasawneh
  • Country:
  • Jordan

Jordan's political landscape faces a significant change as Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh has submitted his resignation. This development comes less than a week after the parliamentary elections.

Sources indicate that Jaafar Hassan, a U.S.-educated official currently heading King Abdullah's office and a former planning minister, is likely to take over the position. Hassan's appointment marks a shift in the administration's leadership dynamics.

Khasawneh, a seasoned diplomat and former palace advisor, held the position of Prime Minister for nearly four years. His departure marks the end of a notable tenure in Jordan's political sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024