Jordan's Prime Minister Resigns Following Elections

Jordan's political landscape faces a significant change as Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh has submitted his resignation. This development comes less than a week after the parliamentary elections.

Sources indicate that Jaafar Hassan, a U.S.-educated official currently heading King Abdullah's office and a former planning minister, is likely to take over the position. Hassan's appointment marks a shift in the administration's leadership dynamics.

Khasawneh, a seasoned diplomat and former palace advisor, held the position of Prime Minister for nearly four years. His departure marks the end of a notable tenure in Jordan's political sphere.

