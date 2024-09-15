Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Accuses PM Modi of Misleading Nation Over J&K Terrorism Claims

Former chief minister Farooq Abdullah criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of misleading the nation about terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah questioned the source of current violence since Article 370's abrogation, attributing ongoing issues to the BJP government. Abdullah also dismissed claims linking the NC to past militancy and critiqued other political maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-09-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 14:02 IST
Former chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the nation by claiming that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir would surge if the National Conference-Congress alliance came to power.

Abdullah questioned the BJP government's handling of terrorism, noting that Article 370's abrogation hasn't resolved the issue. 'Where are these guns coming from which are killing civilians and martyring the soldiers?' Abdullah asked while campaigning.

His comments came after PM Modi warned against the NC, Congress, and PDP returning to power, alleging their policies had fostered terrorism. Abdullah dismissed these remarks, criticizing Modi for not taking responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

