Farooq Abdullah Accuses PM Modi of Misleading Nation Over J&K Terrorism Claims

Former chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the nation by claiming that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir would surge if the National Conference-Congress alliance came to power.
Abdullah questioned the BJP government's handling of terrorism, noting that Article 370's abrogation hasn't resolved the issue. 'Where are these guns coming from which are killing civilians and martyring the soldiers?' Abdullah asked while campaigning.
His comments came after PM Modi warned against the NC, Congress, and PDP returning to power, alleging their policies had fostered terrorism. Abdullah dismissed these remarks, criticizing Modi for not taking responsibility.
