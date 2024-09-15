Left Menu

B Mahesh Kumar Goud: New TPCC President

B Mahesh Kumar Goud has officially become the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), succeeding Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. With decades of service within the Congress party, Goud's appointment marks a significant change in the party's leadership in Telangana.

Updated: 15-09-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 16:05 IST
B Mahesh Kumar Goud assumed the role of president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Sunday, taking over from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The ceremony, attended by key figures including Chief Minister Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and AICC in-charge Deepa Das Munsi, took place at Gandhi Bhavan, the state Congress headquarters.

Goud, a leader representing backward classes, was appointed to the position on September 6, replacing Reddy who held the dual roles of TPCC president and chief minister since December last year.

The seasoned Congress activist, who has been with the party for over three decades, has previously served as TPCC's working president (organisation) and was also an MLC. His rise in the party started with his role as president of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in Nizamabad from 1986 to 1990, culminating in his appointment as PCC general secretary in 2016.

Goud's effective management in his previous role earned him accolades, paving the way for his recent promotion within the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

