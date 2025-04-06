Left Menu

CM Revanth Reddy's Lunch With Beneficiary Brings Focus on Welfare Schemes

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy dines with a beneficiary family of the Congress's free fine rice scheme in Sarapaka village. Reddy discusses various welfare initiatives, including rice quality, electricity, LPG, and free bus travel. The family appreciates the improved living conditions under Reddy's administration.

CM Revanth Reddy's Lunch With Beneficiary Brings Focus on Welfare Schemes
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy highlighted the impact of his administration's welfare schemes during a lunch with a beneficiary family in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Sunday. The lunch followed a visit to the famous Lord Ram temple on Ram Navami.

Reddy engaged with the family at their residence in Sarapaka village, focusing on the Congress government's free fine rice distribution scheme. During the visit, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of quality over quantity, as the family expressed gratitude for receiving better quality rice compared to the previous coarse variety.

In addition to rice distribution, Reddy also explored the viability and effectiveness of other welfare initiatives like free electricity, subsidized LPG, and free public transport for women. The family conveyed their satisfaction with these schemes, which Reddy first introduced at Huzurnagar on March 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

