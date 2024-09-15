Spain Denies Involvement in Alleged Venezuelan Destabilization Plot
Two Spanish nationals arrested in Venezuela had no ties to the Spanish secret service, according to Spain's foreign ministry. The arrests, along with those of three U.S. citizens and a Czech citizen, are part of alleged plans to destabilize Venezuela. Relations between Venezuela, Spain, and the U.S. remain strained.
Two Spanish nationals, who were arrested in Venezuela, do not have links to Spain's secret service, claimed a Spanish foreign ministry source on Sunday. The ministry asserted that Spain did not play any part in a plan to destabilize the South American nation.
Captured along with three U.S. citizens and one Czech citizen, the Spanish nationals were detained under suspicion of planning to disrupt the political stability of Venezuela, said Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello. This move is expected to exacerbate already tense diplomatic relations following a disputed presidential election in July.
The U.S. Department of State dismissed any involvement in the alleged plot and confirmed that a U.S. military member was detained. Spain is currently seeking more information and consular access for their detained citizens to clarify the accusations.
