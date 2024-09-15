Controversy Erupts as Union Minister Khatik Faces Allegations from Former BJP MLA

Union Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik on Sunday dismissed allegations of irregularities made by a former BJP MLA, challenging him to a public debate over the accusations.

Manvendra Singh, a former Madhya Pradesh minister and ex-Maharajpur MLA, accused Khatik of appointing individuals with criminal backgrounds as his representatives, which he claimed sent the wrong message to officials and citizens. Singh also alleged Khatik undermined BJP candidates in the 2023 assembly polls.

Khatik retaliated, describing the allegations as 'desperation and frustration.' He asserted that these charges surfaced after he instructed the administration to clamp down on illegal businesses. 'I challenge them to prove even one allegation,' Khatik said, adding that those making these claims are 'imported leaders' unfamiliar with BJP ideology.

