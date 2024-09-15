Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Shiv Sena Faction Over Women's Trust

In a veiled critique of the ruling Shiv Sena, rival faction leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday questioned whether women could trust leaders who have betrayed their political parties.

Speaking in Paithan city, Thackeray alleged that these 'traitors' are now seeking women's support by projecting themselves as brothers, a clear dig at the Eknath Shinde-led government's monthly financial scheme for women.

'Will you trust these people who betrayed their parent political party as your brothers?' he queried.

The Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched just months before the assembly elections, provides Rs 1,500 monthly to eligible women. Thackeray emphasized the need for timely justice, referring to his party's ongoing legal disputes.

Highlighting protests over sexual abuse cases in Badlapur and referencing similar protests in West Bengal, Thackeray supported the public's right to demand justice despite police action against demonstrators.

'Protesters have the right to ask for justice, similar to what is happening in Bengal,' he noted.

Thackeray reiterated his family's commitment to fulfilling promises made to the public, countering accusations of dynastic politics. He urged people to support the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the importance of their 'flaming torch' symbol.

'The victory of traitors in Paithan and Vaijapur is a blot on Hindutva that should be avenged in the upcoming assembly elections,' Thackeray concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)