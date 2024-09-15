Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Criticizes Mehbooba Mufti for Jammu and Kashmir's Downfall

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday criticized People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, accusing her of bringing destruction to Jammu and Kashmir. He questioned her alliance with BJP in 2015 and urged her to account for the 2016 violent protests. Abdullah also commented on Delhi CM Kejriwal's resignation announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-09-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 20:03 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah Sunday criticized People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, accusing her of bringing only destruction to Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing reporters in the Anantnag district, Abdullah accused the PDP of playing the key role in bringing the BJP into J&K and outlined the negative impacts of their alliance. Specifically, he pointed to the violent protests following Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani's death in 2016, which resulted in over 90 civilian casualties.

Abdullah demanded that Mufti account for the decisions made during that period and questioned her motives in forming an alliance with the BJP in 2015, despite offers of support from the NC and Congress. He implied that the alliance failed to deliver the promised confidence-building measures from Delhi. On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, Abdullah stated that more information is needed to understand the implications fully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

