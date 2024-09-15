Farmers' Unity: Final Nail in BJP's Coffin, Says Rajasthan Congress Chief
Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra criticized the BJP at a farmers' meeting in Bikaner. He emphasized that farmers' unity is crucial to challenging the BJP and called for unity among Congress supporters. Dotasra also questioned the performance of Rajasthan's Chief Minister and accused the state government of being controlled by Delhi's leadership.
In a fiery address at a farmers' meeting in Bikaner, Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra launched a severe criticism of the BJP, claiming that the unity of farmers will be the 'final nail in the BJP's coffin'.
The assembly was part of a broader party initiative held in Sridungargarh to rally support among farmers.
Dotasra warned that every farmers' meeting across the nation signals a wake-up call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, arguing that the BJP government has neglected farmers and failed to fulfill its promises.
He didn't spare Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma either, criticizing his inability to address farmers' loans and accusing him of mismanaging governance.
Further, Dotasra alleged that the state government is a 'parchi sarkaar' under the control of Delhi's leadership, saying that ministers and bureaucrats take orders from the high command rather than the state executive.
In a rallying cry ahead of the upcoming by-elections in seven Assembly seats, Dotasra urged Congress supporters to unite against the BJP.
