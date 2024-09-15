Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils Vande Metro, Major Developments in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ahmedabad, his home state, for the first time since starting his third term. He flagged off the first 'Vande Metro' service, inaugurated multiple projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore, and launched significant infrastructure and housing initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-09-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 21:57 IST
PM Modi Unveils Vande Metro, Major Developments in Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening, marking his first visit to his home state since being sworn in for a third consecutive term in June. Greeted at the airport by Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the trip is packed with high-profile engagements.

Among the key events, Modi will initiate the nation's inaugural 'Vande Metro' service connecting Bhuj and Ahmedabad. Additionally, he is set to inaugurate numerous Vande Bharat trains, expand the metro rail network, and launch RE-INVEST 2024 in Gandhinagar.

The prime minister's packed itinerary includes the inauguration of a 30 MW solar system, the groundwork for multiple projects totaling over Rs 8,000 crore, and the unveiling of housing schemes under PMAY. Rail infrastructure, including key lines and flyovers, also receives a significant boost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024