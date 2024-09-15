PM Modi Unveils Vande Metro, Major Developments in Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ahmedabad, his home state, for the first time since starting his third term. He flagged off the first 'Vande Metro' service, inaugurated multiple projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore, and launched significant infrastructure and housing initiatives.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening, marking his first visit to his home state since being sworn in for a third consecutive term in June. Greeted at the airport by Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the trip is packed with high-profile engagements.
Among the key events, Modi will initiate the nation's inaugural 'Vande Metro' service connecting Bhuj and Ahmedabad. Additionally, he is set to inaugurate numerous Vande Bharat trains, expand the metro rail network, and launch RE-INVEST 2024 in Gandhinagar.
The prime minister's packed itinerary includes the inauguration of a 30 MW solar system, the groundwork for multiple projects totaling over Rs 8,000 crore, and the unveiling of housing schemes under PMAY. Rail infrastructure, including key lines and flyovers, also receives a significant boost.
