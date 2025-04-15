PM Modi to Flag Off Vande Bharat Express Linking Kashmir's Scenic Beauty Through Rail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the first Vande Bharat Express heading to Kashmir from Katra on April 19, symbolizing a significant leap in Indian rail infrastructure. Ahead of this landmark event, BJP leaders and workers conducted inspections at Katra Railway Station.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Sat Sharma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for meeting the project timeline, noting its importance for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi and tourists drawn to Kashmir's natural allure. Sharma highlighted the potential economic growth and cultural exchange the train services will foster.

The Vande Bharat Express will commence on the Katra-Sangaldan segment of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), a 272-km route that includes the iconic Chenab Railway Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge. Residents near the bridge expressed joy over the employment opportunities its construction and ongoing operation offer the local community.

