Mumbai's Commute Revolution: More AC Trains on Central Railway
Central Railway is set to introduce 14 new air-conditioned local train services on its main line in Mumbai from April 16. This expansion will increase the total AC services from 66 to 80 on weekdays, improving passenger comfort. The overall daily service count remains at 1,810.
The Central Railway (CR) will enhance commuter comfort in Mumbai by launching 14 new air-conditioned local train services. Set to start on April 16, this initiative aims to ease the heat strain for passengers.
With this expansion, the AC train services will surge from 66 to 80 on weekdays, marking a significant improvement in travel comfort, the railway noted in a release. However, the switch to AC services means existing non-AC services will be replaced, keeping the total count at 1,810 daily trips.
The new AC services will be available from Monday to Saturday. Meanwhile, current non-AC services will continue on Sundays and holidays to balance commuter needs. Despite the advancements, railway officials anticipate resistance from regular passengers accustomed to non-AC rides.
