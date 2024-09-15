Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Slams Kejriwal's Resignation Announcement as 'Drama'

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday for his recent statement about resigning as the Delhi CM within two days. Pathak asserted that Kejriwal should cease this 'drama,' adding that the citizens of Delhi are well aware of such tactics. 'Arvind Kejriwal should stop this drama. The people of Delhi understand these theatrics very well. A person who has been released on bail from jail is engaging in such drama. In the coming days, the people of Delhi will respond to this,' Pathak stated.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced that he would step down from his position as Chief Minister within two days and only return to office if the people of Delhi deemed him 'honest.' Kejriwal remarked that public support would act as a certificate of his integrity. He also mentioned plans to call for early elections alongside Maharashtra.

Reacting to Kejriwal's announcement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari termed the move a 'PR stunt.' Bhandari claimed that Kejriwal was attempting to refurbish his image, stating, 'This is a PR stunt by Arvind Kejriwal. He knows that his image among the people of Delhi is no longer that of an honest leader but of a corrupt one. Today, the Aam Aadmi Party is known across the country as a corrupt party. Through this stunt, he aims to rehabilitate his image,' said Bhandari.

On Saturday, Kejriwal had convened a meeting with senior party leaders to discuss various issues, including the upcoming assembly polls in Haryana and the party's organisation in the national capital. He had been released from Tihar Jail on Friday evening after the Supreme Court granted him bail in connection with a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)