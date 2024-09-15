Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza Conflict: Israel and Houthis Trade Attacks Amid Rising Tensions

A Yemenite Houthi missile targeting Tel Aviv was intercepted by Israel, prompting air raid sirens at Ben Gurion Airport. The incident is part of ongoing military exchanges stemming from the Gaza conflict. Israeli authorities hinted at retaliatory strikes, continuing a cycle of violence involving Houthis, Hamas, and Israeli forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-09-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 22:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

A missile fired by Yemen's Iran-backed rebels landed in an open area in central Israel early Sunday. It triggered air raid sirens at Ben Gurion International Airport amidst the ongoing Gaza war, hinting at potential Israeli military retaliation. There were no casualties or major damage reported, but footage showed people racing to shelters at the airport. Operations resumed shortly after.

A fire was spotted in rural central Israel, and local media highlighted what seemed to be missile fragments at a Modiin train station. Israel's army stated that the missile was intercepted midair by its defense system but had fragmented. The Houthis have resumed firing drones and missiles toward Israel since the Gaza war initiated with Hamas. Most attempted strikes are intercepted over the Red Sea.

In July, a Houthi-launched drone killed one and injured ten others in Tel Aviv, prompting Israeli airstrikes on Houthi-held Yemeni regions. On Sunday, Israeli PM Netanyahu hinted at retaliatory actions. Meanwhile, a European Union naval mission began towing a damaged tanker, the Greek-flagged Sounion, attacked earlier by Houthis in the Red Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

