French EU Commissioner Thierry Breton Resigns Citing Questionable Governance

Thierry Breton, French EU Commissioner, abruptly resigned from the EU executive body, citing questionable governance after being asked to withdraw his name for a more influential portfolio. His resignation comes as EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen finalizes her list of commissioners post-EU elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 12:14 IST
French European Union Commissioner Thierry Breton on Monday resigned from the bloc's executive body with immediate effect. Breton made his resignation public by sharing a picture of his resignation letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on social network X.

In the letter, Breton revealed that von der Leyen had asked France to withdraw his name as the country's pick for the Commission for personal reasons in exchange for a supposedly more influential portfolio. "In light of these latest developments - further testimony to questionable governance - I have to conclude that I can no longer exercise my duties in the College," Breton stated.

His resignation comes as von der Leyen finalizes her list of commissioners following EU elections this summer. Each EU member state holds one seat in the Commission, but the political weight of these seats varies widely depending on the portfolio. The French presidency and von der Leyen's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

