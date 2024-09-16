Left Menu

Second Attempted Assassination of Trump Sparks Security Concerns

Donald Trump narrowly escaped a second assassination attempt at his West Palm Beach golf club. The Secret Service intervened, firing on the gunman who was apprehended later. This incident has raised significant concerns regarding Trump's security during his campaign and at his various properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 13:09 IST
  • United States

Sunday was supposed to be a rare day of rest for Donald Trump amid his intense presidential campaign. However, a potential assassination attempt at his West Palm Beach golf club abruptly changed the agenda.

Agents from the Secret Service spotted a rifle muzzle emerging from a bush, leading to a quick response involving gunfire. Although the suspect was not immediately apprehended, law enforcement later arrested Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, of Kaaawa, Hawaii, after he fled the scene.

Routh left behind an AK-style rifle and other items near the golf course. The incident raised urgent questions about securing Trump during his public appearances and private moments at his properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

