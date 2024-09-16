Left Menu

Assassination Attempt on Trump Raises Security Concerns

Donald Trump was safe after the Secret Service foiled an apparent assassination attempt while he was golfing in West Palm Beach, Florida. The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, left an AK-47-style rifle and other items before fleeing and being apprehended. This incident underscores the challenges of securing presidential candidates.

Updated: 16-09-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 14:04 IST
Donald Trump Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was unharmed on Sunday after Secret Service agents thwarted an apparent assassination attempt at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. The FBI identified the suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, who left an AK-47-style assault rifle and other items at the scene before fleeing and later being detained.

The incident comes just two months after Trump was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, raising significant concerns over the security measures for presidential candidates during a heated election season. Trump's social media later echoed his resolve, expressing gratitude to the Secret Service and police for their swift action.

Law enforcement agencies conducted searches in North Carolina tied to Routh, while officials highlighted the limitations of security because Trump is not currently in office, hence full golf course protection was not implemented. President Joe Biden has since ordered that the Secret Service be provided with all necessary resources to ensure Trump's safety.

