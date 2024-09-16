Assassination Attempt on Trump Raises Security Concerns

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was unharmed on Sunday after Secret Service agents thwarted an apparent assassination attempt at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. The FBI identified the suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, who left an AK-47-style assault rifle and other items at the scene before fleeing and later being detained.

The incident comes just two months after Trump was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, raising significant concerns over the security measures for presidential candidates during a heated election season. Trump's social media later echoed his resolve, expressing gratitude to the Secret Service and police for their swift action.

Law enforcement agencies conducted searches in North Carolina tied to Routh, while officials highlighted the limitations of security because Trump is not currently in office, hence full golf course protection was not implemented. President Joe Biden has since ordered that the Secret Service be provided with all necessary resources to ensure Trump's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)