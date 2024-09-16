P Chidambaram Criticizes BJP's 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

Congress leader P Chidambaram has strongly criticized the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the 'one nation, one election' proposal, terming it impractical under the current Constitution. According to him, the BJP lacks the majority needed to enact the necessary constitutional amendments.

In a heated response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's endorsement of the proposal, Chidambaram emphasized that frequent elections are not the impediment Modi claims they are. He further criticized the BJP for misrepresenting Congress's stance on reservation policies, asserting Congress's commitment to progressive measures like removing the reservation ceiling and conducting a caste census.

Chidambaram also disparaged the current Haryana government led by BJP, pledging that if Congress wins the upcoming assembly elections, it would rejuvenate the state's development, agriculture, and industry, and tackle unemployment and inflation effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)