High-Stakes Drama in the European Commission: Thierry Breton Resigns

In a significant shake-up within the European Commission, Thierry Breton, the French commissioner overseeing the EU's vast internal market, announced his resignation on Monday. Breton's departure casts a shadow over European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's leadership as she attempts to build her team for the next five years.

Breton, a well-known business executive, accused von der Leyen of undermining him by working behind his back to nominate another French official for his role. In a resignation letter posted on social media platform X, Breton criticized von der Leyen's leadership and asserted that he could no longer fulfill his duties amid such governance issues.

Von der Leyen's move to maintain a gender balance by pressuring member countries to nominate candidates of both genders led to Breton's ouster. His resignation and the subsequent political maneuvering highlight the intense competition for key roles in the Commission, affecting countries' influence within the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)