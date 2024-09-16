Left Menu

High-Stakes Drama in the European Commission: Thierry Breton Resigns

Thierry Breton, French commissioner for the EU's internal market, resigned amid allegations of questionable governance by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Breton suggested von der Leyen orchestrated his replacement in a political trade-off, questioning her leadership as she assembles a new team for the next term.

Updated: 16-09-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 14:30 IST
In a significant shake-up within the European Commission, Thierry Breton, the French commissioner overseeing the EU's vast internal market, announced his resignation on Monday. Breton's departure casts a shadow over European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's leadership as she attempts to build her team for the next five years.

Breton, a well-known business executive, accused von der Leyen of undermining him by working behind his back to nominate another French official for his role. In a resignation letter posted on social media platform X, Breton criticized von der Leyen's leadership and asserted that he could no longer fulfill his duties amid such governance issues.

Von der Leyen's move to maintain a gender balance by pressuring member countries to nominate candidates of both genders led to Breton's ouster. His resignation and the subsequent political maneuvering highlight the intense competition for key roles in the Commission, affecting countries' influence within the EU.

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

