Maharashtra Minister's Resignation: Old Case Sparks Controversy
Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that the resignation of NCP minister Manikrao Kokate was linked to a 1995 case, not related to the current government. Kokate was convicted for cheating and forgery involving a government housing scheme. Despite the conviction, no irregularities occurred during the present government's tenure.
Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has clarified that the case which led to the resignation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Manikrao Kokate dates back to 1995 and is unrelated to the present Mahayuti government.
Kokate stepped down from his cabinet position following a court upholding his conviction in a long-standing cheating and forgery case tied to a government housing scheme. This case pertains to a flat allocation in Nashik under the state government initiative.
According to Bawankule, Kokate's actions during the current administration were above board, and the recent court verdict is a legacy issue. A Nashik court confirmed Kokate's two-year sentence with a fine, issuing an arrest warrant.
