Zelenskiy Condemns FBI-Termed Assassination Attempt on Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned what the FBI has termed an apparent assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, stating that political violence has no place anywhere.

In a statement on the social media platform X, Zelenskiy expressed his relief that Trump is safe and unharmed.

"I am glad to hear that Donald Trump is safe and unharmed. My best wishes to him and his family," Zelenskiy wrote.

