Senior Bihar Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav Clears Air on JD(U) Membership After Missing Poster Incident

Senior Bihar minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav clarified his status within the JD(U) after comments about not being in the party sparked confusion. Yadav was initially upset about his photo missing from party posters, but later stated he was speaking in jest and remains committed to the party's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:53 IST
Senior Bihar Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav Clears Air on JD(U) Membership After Missing Poster Incident
Bijendra Prasad Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Bihar minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav on Monday sparked confusion after claiming he was "not in the JD(U)" upon discovering his absence from party posters for a meeting.

Yadav, one of the oldest leaders in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), quickly retracted his statement and said it was made in jest.

This incident occurred during a party meeting at the JD(U) office, convened to discuss strategies for the upcoming 2025 assembly polls. Despite initial anger over his missing photograph, Yadav assured he is fully committed to the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

